New research has revealed that 54 per cent of people in the North West will argue on Christmas Day.

Toy brand TOMY found that over half of the North West (54%) will have arguments this Christmas, with people being unsociable being the main cause.

The research found the main cause of arguments in the North West region were:

People being unsociable (18%).

What time to start doing things (14%).

Overly competitive game playing (13%).

Some parts of the UK will see their festive celebrations become less amicable, with the famous family arguments still expected to make an appearance.

Almost two thirds of Scots normally have a harmonious Christmas without any family arguments, whereas just 30 per cent of Londoners could say the same.

Regions most likely to have a family argument at Christmas are as follows:

London (70%).

Northern Ireland (57%).

North West (54%).

Yorkshire and Humberside (51%).

North East (50%).

South West (50%).

East Midlands (49%).

West Midlands (48%).

South East (45%).

East of England (44%).

Wales (38%).

Scotland (35%).

The research also revealed the top reasons families argue at Christmas. The biggest culprit was found to be family members being unsociable and spending too much time on their phones or game consoles.

Another common source of tension is deciding what time to kick off Christmas activities, like opening presents.

There are some generational differences in how people view family arguments at Christmas. Older survey respondents (55+) are the most relaxed about family feuds at Christmas time, with nearly seven in 10 (69%) believing nothing causes their family to argue.

In contrast, only 46 per cent of 35-54 year-olds and just 28 per cent of 18-34-year-olds say the same.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as it seems that playing a game can serve as a welcome antidote to Christmas stresses and strains – and bring families together for much-needed family fun.

James Wing, Games Expert at TOMY, said: “It’s wonderful to see how much Brits value the humble board game as a means of bringing people together.

“That’s what Christmas is all about. However, if you’re looking to keep tensions at bay it might be worth choosing your games carefully this year.”