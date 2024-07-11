53 pictures of Lancashire's most adorable cats to celebrate National Kitten Day

In honour of National Kitten Day, here are some of Lancashire’s most adorable cats.

National Kitten Day on July 10 perfectly celebrates the cuddly warmth of a kitty.

The miniature fur balls of energy snuggle their way into our hearts with no effort at all. Within a flick of their tiny ears, we're in love.

However, countless kittens don’t find homes and are left alone in shelters, on roadsides, or in the wild.

National Kitten Day aims to raise awareness about the plight of abandoned kittens.

Colleen Paige, a renowned animal advocate, established Kitten Day to highlight the importance of adopting kittens from shelters.

By doing so, she aims to reduce the number of homeless cats and promote responsible pet ownership.

To mark the date, we asked our readers to send us pictures of their adorable cats.

Check out the gallery below:

11-week- old Blui.

1. National Kitten Day

11-week- old Blui. | Clair E Lewis

Magic and Moon relaxing together.

2. National Kitten Day

Magic and Moon relaxing together. | Ashley Leech

Cayla Amy's adorable kitten.

3. National Kitten Day

Cayla Amy's adorable kitten. | Cayla Amy

Alison Prowse's kitten Mabel.

4. National Kitten Day

Alison Prowse's kitten Mabel. | Alison Prowse

