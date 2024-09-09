53 pics from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park, from Snow Patrol & Sugababes to Craig David & Pet Shop Boys

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 14:38 BST

This weekend just gone, Preston played host to some of the biggest names in music, as the city put on the country’s biggest party in the form of BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

The event had it all: DJ sets from the likes of DJ Spoony, Rylan, Sara Cox, Scott Mills, Paddy McGuinness, and Vernon Kay, to show-stopping main stage performances, from Sting, Sugababes, Snow Patrol, Craig David, Kim Wilde, Pixie Lott, Shaznay Lewis, and Travis.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

It also featured turntable-tweaking sets from Dermot O'Leary, Jo Whiley, Michelle Visage, Romesh Ranganathan, Trevor Nelson, Gary Davies, and Tony Blackburn, as well as grandstand setlists from Pet Shop Boys, Manic Street Preachers, Sister Sledge feat. Kathy Sledge, Paul Heaton, Gabrielle, Shed Seven, Delta Goodrem, and Haircut 100.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Here are a few pictures from the incredible weekend...

1. BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024,07-09-2024,Saturday,Saturday,Sting,Sting performing at BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024 in Preston.,BBC Public Service,Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Photo Sales

2. BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024,07-09-2024,Saturday,Saturday,Snow Patrol,Snow Patrol performing at BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024 in Preston.,BBC Public Service,Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Photo Sales

3. BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024,07-09-2024,Saturday,Saturday,Snow Patrol,Snow Patrol performing at BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024 in Preston.,BBC Public Service,Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Photo Sales

4. Radio 2 In the Park Preston Pet Shop Boys Headline Sunday night

Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:MusicCultureLancashirePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice