Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police seized 51 off-road vehicles across the county as part of a targeted crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation, which was part of Operation Centurion, saw officers from multiple departments execute a coordinated effort to tackle illegal vehicles and nuisance behaviours.

The force-wide operation - supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw - aimed to address various forms of anti-social behaviour, including the use of illegal e-scooters, e-bikes, illegal mopeds, Sur-Rons and off-road bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51 off-road vehicles were seized as Lancashire Police cracked down on anti-social behaviour | Lancashire Police

Involving teams from Roads Crime, Roads Policing, Neighbourhood Policing, Dogs and the National Police Air Service, the operation was designed to reduce the dangers posed by these vehicles, which are often linked to criminal activity or operated unsafely.

Insp Steve Scott, who led the operation, said: “Motor nuisance is one of the most reported issues into my team. Some people may fail to see the significance of what we have achieved this weekend but it isn’t a case of kids just having fun.

“These vehicles are often used in a dangerous manner which puts members of the public at risk, are linked to other forms of criminality or are simply not legal to be used on public streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have attended fatal collisions caused by e-bikes and seizing 51 vehicles in such a short space of time just shows the scale of the problem which we are actively tackling.

“If you have one of these vehicles and continue to use it, we will stop you, we will seize it and we will crush it.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.