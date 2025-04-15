500 cannabis plants worth ‘£225k’ seized after 'strong smells' reported emanating from Haslingden property
Police were called to an address in the Hudrake area on Friday, April 4.
Officers subsequently discovered more than 500 cannabis plants in the address thought to be worth approximately £225,000, all of which were seized.
There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
Police said no arrests were made and an investigation was underway.
Sgt Paul Marsden, from Rossendale Police, said: “We will continue to tackle the cultivation of cannabis, as it can cause misery for local communities.
“The hidden dangers that this type of grow can pose, such as the risk of fire, can have incredibly harmful consequences for the property and those neighbouring it.
“The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence, but it can have strong links to organised crime and modern slavery, and it is absolutely unacceptable and not something we want in Lancashire.”
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.