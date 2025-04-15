500 cannabis plants worth ‘£225k’ seized after 'strong smells' reported emanating from Haslingden property

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
500 cannabis plants worth “£225k” were seized after residents reported “strong smells” emanating from a property in Haslingden.

Police were called to an address in the Hudrake area on Friday, April 4.

Officers subsequently discovered more than 500 cannabis plants in the address thought to be worth approximately £225,000, all of which were seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
500 cannabis plants worth “£225k” were seized from a property in Haslingden500 cannabis plants worth “£225k” were seized from a property in Haslingden
500 cannabis plants worth “£225k” were seized from a property in Haslingden | Lancashire Police

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

Police said no arrests were made and an investigation was underway.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sgt Paul Marsden, from Rossendale Police, said: “We will continue to tackle the cultivation of cannabis, as it can cause misery for local communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The hidden dangers that this type of grow can pose, such as the risk of fire, can have incredibly harmful consequences for the property and those neighbouring it.

“The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence, but it can have strong links to organised crime and modern slavery, and it is absolutely unacceptable and not something we want in Lancashire.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice