5 pictures of sunny scenes as Lancashire enjoys stunning August bank holiday weather

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 14:56 BST

Lancashire has been basking in wonderful sunshine today.

Lancashire residents were treated to glorious sunshine this August Bank Holiday, with temperatures soaring and clear blue skies drawing crowds outdoors. Families and friends flocked to the coast, with popular beaches such as Blackpool and Morecambe bustling with visitors enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.

Deckchairs, ice creams, and beach games created a lively atmosphere as people made the most of the sunshine. Local businesses also reported a welcome boost in trade, with cafés and shops along the seafront seeing increased footfall. Forecasters had predicted a warm spell, and many took full advantage of the perfect summer conditions.

Take a look at a few pictures from Morecambe Beach below...

1. Morecambe Beach

2. Morecambe Beach

3. Morecambe Beach

4. Morecambe Beach

