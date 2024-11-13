Part of Beaverbrooks, the shop is a re-brand of Whittles Jewellers in Fishergate.

Whittles closed on September 28 and the shop underwent a makeover, before reopening this week under the new name.

At that time, the Whittles website said Loupe was a “a fine jewellery and luxury watch boutique”, adding: “The team you know and love will stay the same, and Rose can’t wait to welcome you to our new exquisite surroundings.”

Loupe has a dedicated Rolex Showroom and is also an official stockist for Omega, Tudor, Breitling, and more.

For a look at the opening, check out the pictures below.

Some of the fine jewellery on offer at Loupe

Loupe manager Rose Wilson