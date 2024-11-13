The staff at Loupe gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremonyThe staff at Loupe gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony
The staff at Loupe gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony | submit

5 pictures of Preston's new Loupe jewellery store - that replaced Whittles

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:53 GMT

Preston’s new Loupe jewellery shop is officially open.

Part of Beaverbrooks, the shop is a re-brand of Whittles Jewellers in Fishergate.

Whittles closed on September 28 and the shop underwent a makeover, before reopening this week under the new name.

At that time, the Whittles website said Loupe was a “a fine jewellery and luxury watch boutique”, adding: “The team you know and love will stay the same, and Rose can’t wait to welcome you to our new exquisite surroundings.”

Loupe has a dedicated Rolex Showroom and is also an official stockist for Omega, Tudor, Breitling, and more.

For a look at the opening, check out the pictures below.

Inside Loupe, Fishergate

1. Inside Loupe, Fishergate

Inside Loupe, Fishergate | submit

Photo Sales
Some of the fine jewellery on offer at Loupe

2. Some of the fine jewellery on offer at Loupe

Some of the fine jewellery on offer at Loupe | submit Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Loupe manager Rose Wilson

3. Loupe manager Rose Wilson

Loupe manager Rose Wilson | submit

Photo Sales
New signage

4. New signage

New signage | submit

Photo Sales
Related topics:PrestonJewelleryLancashireShopping
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice