Part of Beaverbrooks, the shop is a re-brand of Whittles Jewellers in Fishergate.
Whittles closed on September 28 and the shop underwent a makeover, before reopening this week under the new name.
At that time, the Whittles website said Loupe was a “a fine jewellery and luxury watch boutique”, adding: “The team you know and love will stay the same, and Rose can’t wait to welcome you to our new exquisite surroundings.”
Loupe has a dedicated Rolex Showroom and is also an official stockist for Omega, Tudor, Breitling, and more.
For a look at the opening, check out the pictures below.
