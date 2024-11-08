Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

Between Monday, October 7 and Sunday, October 15, a whole host of events and show are taking place across the county.

As part of our weekly entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of Lancashire - with a sneaky nod to Wigan of course.

Central Lancashire

Dreamcoat Stars: A Musical Christmas comes to Preston next week | n/a

First up in Central Lancashire, Dreamcoat Stars: A Musical Christmas is on at Preston’s Guild Hall on Friday, November 15.

In this seasonal family concert, the stars of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat bring you Christmas carols, festive favourites and a sprinkling of musical hits.

This unforgettable evening of musical theatre and jingle-bell magic is sure to get you in the festive spirit.

Tickets are still available and cost £29.

Fylde Coast

Scenes from a previous Christmas by the Sea | Visit Blackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, Christmas by the Sea begins in Blackpool on Friday, November 15.

As part of Christmas by the Sea, Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland will be transformed into a breath-taking festive village complete with an outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, larger-than-life light installations, magical light projection shows and festive-themed fairground rides.

Christmas by the Sea runs until January 5 and will be open 12pm-9pm daily.

Lancaster & Morecambe

An event at last year's The Bay International Film Festival | submit

Up in Morecambe, next week will be the first full week of the The Bay International Film Festival.

The annual festival will showcase more than 100 films as well as hosting Q&As with filmmakers, networking events, a women in film forum and a red carpet awards ceremony.

The Bay International Film Festival started on November 8 and runs until December 1, and you may get to meet a few stars at the events including comedian Jonny Vegas.

East Lancashire

Annie! comes to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre next week | Google Maps

Over in East Lancashire, Annie! is on at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre between Tuesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 16.

The musical is presented by the Burnley Light Opera Society as part of their 90th anniversary.

Annie! has garnered worldwide praise, winning seven Tony Awards, and it showcases a cherished book and score featuring timeless classics such as "Tomorrow" and "Maybe".

Tickets are still available and start from £22.

Wigan

Wigan Library is hosting a Christmas book fair | Google Maps

Finally, just outside of Lancashire, a Christmas book fair is being held at Wigan Library on Saturday, November 16.

Running between 10 am and 1pm, attendees will have the chance to meet over 45 local authors including Mark Golding (author of Out of Time) and Andrew Sweeney (author of Minority).

There will also be free hot drinks and mince pies, free face painting, circus skills fun and visits from Father Christmas.

All children aged under 8 years must be accompanied by an adult.