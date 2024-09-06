48 great pictures as we look back on some of the big events of summer 2024 in Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 20:20 BST

Summer is sadly nearly over, but it has been packed with an incredible array of events.

When the schools break up, we all go in search of things to see and do with family and friends.

Luckily, Lancashire is full of events to enjoy throughout the summer, from World Gravy Wrestling Championships to the famous Blackpool Air Show.

Here are 48 awesome pictures as we take a look at some of the awesome events that took place across the county this year:

Lowther Gardens provided a delightful setting for Lytham Ice Cream Festival.

1. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Lowther Gardens provided a delightful setting for Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Lytham Ice Cream Festival attracted bumper crowds to Lowther Gardens.

2. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Lytham Ice Cream Festival attracted bumper crowds to Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Having a relaxing time at Lytham Ice Cream Festival in Lowther Gardens.

3. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Having a relaxing time at Lytham Ice Cream Festival in Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ice creams all round as this group enjoy the delights of the Festival in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.

4. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Ice creams all round as this group enjoy the delights of the Festival in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

