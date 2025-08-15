With the school holidays in full swing, days out and activities can quickly pile on the costs, especially when it comes to eating out.

Luckily, plenty of Lancashire’s restaurants, cafés and supermarkets are offering kids’ meals for just £1 or even completely free.

We’ve rounded up 45 places across the county where children can eat for less so you can treat the family and still keep your budget in check:

1 . Phantom Winger Garstang Road, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5JE | 3.7 out of 5 (2,471 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Fernhurst Bolton Road, Blackburn, BB2 4JP | 3.9 out of 5 (1,763 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Poachers Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BA | 4.2 out of 5 (2,714 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lea Gate Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB | 4 out of 5 (1,782 Google reviews) | Monday to Friday, kids can tuck into a meal for £1, or go large for just £1.50 with every full-paying adult. | Google Photo Sales