45-minute delays building after multi-vehicle crash closes two lanes on M6 near Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 19:30 BST
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 after a multi-vehicle crash closed two lanes on the M6 near Preston.

Lanes three and four were closed on the northbound carriageway following the crash within junction 31 (Samlesbury) on Friday evening.

Motorists faced delays of 45 minutes following the collision, with police warning the road was likely to be closed “for some time”.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 after a multi-vehicle c | National Highways
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 after a multi-vehicle c | National Highways

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Congestion was backing up to junction 28 (Leyland) on the M6, as well as junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on the M61 as motorists attempted to join the carriageway.

