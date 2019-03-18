44-acre village extension in Great Eccleston to be finalised

A planned 44-acre village extension in Wyre will now be finalised following a public consultation by the council.

Wyre Council launched a consultation on the agricultural site to the west of Great Eccleston last year and the responses have now been published.

One of the plans put forward by Wyre Council

The planned site could accommodate nearly 385 homes, a health centre, employment space, and a primary school.

The council supported a six week consultation, along with planner De Pol, on the masterplan concepts from December 11 to January 22.

It says in regards to the masterplan: “The emerging Wyre local plan allocates land for a substantial village extension at Great Eccleston.

“The extension will create a mixed use development including residential and employment uses, a community hall, medical centre, new primary school, and local small convenience store.”

Following the consultation, the council will now use the responses received to ‘inform’ the development of the final masterplan which will be progressed by De Pol Associates and the council.

The site would be to the immediate west of the village and is bordered by Garstang Road and Copp Lane.

Part of the site to the south of Copp Lane already has planning consent for 183 homes and a health centre which is being built out by Rowland Homes.

Funding is set aside by the local Clinical Commissioning Group to deliver the health centre which would be twice the size of the current medical centre based on Raikes Road.

Beverley Melvin, headteacher at Great Eccleston Copp CE School responded to the consultation and said: “Building another school in a village where there are already two schools is counter productive to what we are trying to achieve and we would politely request that this proposal is withdraw from the plans.”