Chris Webb MP secured the seat with a majority of 7,607 votes ahead of the second-placed Conservative candidate David Jones, whose tally of 3,218 votes put him just ahead of the Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher with 3,101.
The result means the seat returns to Labour after previous MP Scott Benton won it for the Tories at the 2019 General Election before resigning the seat earlier this year.
1. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, whilst campaigning for the local elections on May 4. Picture date: Monday May 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
2. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson at Notarianni Ices during a visit to the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, whilst campaigning for the local elections on May 4. Picture date: Monday May 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
3. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at Notarianni Ices during a visit to the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, whilst campaigning for the local elections on May 4. Picture date: Monday May 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
4. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left), Chris Webb and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, whilst campaigning for the local elections on May 4. Picture date: Monday May 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
