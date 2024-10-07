41 more fabulous pictures of fans and iconic characters at Preston Comic Con

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:52 BST

Take a look at 41 more fabulous pictures taken at Preston Comic Con 2024.

Preston Comic Con was on at 52 Degrees in Preston on Saturday and hundreds attended to celebrate all things comic, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Yesterday we shared a photo gallery from the event but below you can find even more.

The following photos are all courtesy of freelance photographer Russ Walker.

A selection of characters pose for a pic on Fylde Road. Credit: Russ Walker

1. Preston Comic Con 1

A selection of characters pose for a pic on Fylde Road. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker

An even larger gang pose for a picture. Credit: Russ Walker

2. Preston Comic Con 2

An even larger gang pose for a picture. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker

Deadpool and a friend... Credit: Russ Walker

3. Preston Comic Con 3

Deadpool and a friend... Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker

Superman and a Fremen from Dune herd up the Predator. Credit: Russ Walker

4. Preston Comic Con 4

Superman and a Fremen from Dune herd up the Predator. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker

