41 more fabulous pictures of fans and iconic characters at Preston Comic Con

Preston Comic Con was on at 52 Degrees in Preston on Saturday and hundreds attended to celebrate all things comic, sci-fi, and fantasy.
Yesterday we shared a photo gallery from the event but below you can find even more.
The following photos are all courtesy of freelance photographer Russ Walker.
1. Preston Comic Con 1
A selection of characters pose for a pic on Fylde Road. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker
2. Preston Comic Con 2
An even larger gang pose for a picture. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker
3. Preston Comic Con 3
Deadpool and a friend... Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker
4. Preston Comic Con 4
Superman and a Fremen from Dune herd up the Predator. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker
