40 Fylde coast hotels recommended by VisitBlackpool for a perfect weekend break

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:46 BST

Whether you are looking for luxury hotels in Blackpool with sea views or something more affordable, there is something for everyone.

The has a huge variety of hotels, much of which are located just a stone’s throw from the beautiful shorefront.

VisitBlackpool has compiled a list of accredited hotels to help you pick the perfect place to stay for a great getaway.

Take a look at our gallery of 40 hotels below:

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5DL | 3-star hotel | 4.4 out of 5 (603 Google reviews) | "Great staff and excellent service. Location is perfect for all amenities."

1. Craig-Y-Don Hotel

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RP | 3-star hotel | 4.5 out of 5 (1,041 Google reviews) | "Very nicely decorated throughout. Room was lovely, clean and modern. Food in the restaurant was fantastic."

2. Hotel Sheraton

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RP | 3-star hotel | 4.3 out of 5 (853 Google reviews) | "Lovely home cooked meals, clean comfortable rooms and attentive staff."

3. Doric Hotel

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AN | 2-star hotel | 4 out of 5 (2,361 Google reviews) | "Had an absolutely fantastic week. Room was lovely. Food was delicious. The entertainment was absolutely fantastic."

4. Lyndene Hotel

