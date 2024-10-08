40 Fylde coast hotels recommended by VisitBlackpool for a perfect weekend break

The has a huge variety of hotels, much of which are located just a stone’s throw from the beautiful shorefront.
VisitBlackpool has compiled a list of accredited hotels to help you pick the perfect place to stay for a great getaway.
Take a look at our gallery of 40 hotels below:
1. Craig-Y-Don Hotel
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5DL | 3-star hotel | 4.4 out of 5 (603 Google reviews) | "Great staff and excellent service. Location is perfect for all amenities." | Google
2. Hotel Sheraton
Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RP | 3-star hotel | 4.5 out of 5 (1,041 Google reviews) | "Very nicely decorated throughout. Room was lovely, clean and modern. Food in the restaurant was fantastic." | Google
3. Doric Hotel
Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RP | 3-star hotel | 4.3 out of 5 (853 Google reviews) | "Lovely home cooked meals, clean comfortable rooms and attentive staff." | Google
4. Lyndene Hotel
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6AN | 2-star hotel | 4 out of 5 (2,361 Google reviews) | "Had an absolutely fantastic week. Room was lovely. Food was delicious. The entertainment was absolutely fantastic." | Google
