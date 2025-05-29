Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

39 pictures of Leyland's Music in the Park festival as Bob Geldof, B*Witched, and Chesney Hawkes perform

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 08:41 BST

A stellar line-up of 80s and 90s acts took to the stage in front of thousands of revellers at this year’s Music in the Park in Leyland.

Hosted at Worden Park, the festival saw the likes of Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats, B*Witched, and Chesney Hawkes take to the stage for the fourth annual Music in the Park festival on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The retro-themed concert - funded by South Ribble Borough Council and first staged in 2022 - has been a hit with music fans, with stars such as Bananarama, Go West, Jason Donovan, Peter Andre and M-People’s Heather Small taking the stage in previous years.

Here are a few pictures of the performers in action...

1. Roland Gift from Fine Young Cannibals performs at Music in the Park, Worden Park, Leyland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Backing singer at Music in the Park, Worden Park, Leyland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Backing singer with Nathan Moore at Music in the Park, Worden Park, Leyland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Chesney Hawkes performs at Music in the Park, Worden Park, Leyland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:MusicMusic FestivalsLancashireLeylandCulture
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice