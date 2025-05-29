Hosted at Worden Park, the festival saw the likes of Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats, B*Witched, and Chesney Hawkes take to the stage for the fourth annual Music in the Park festival on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The retro-themed concert - funded by South Ribble Borough Council and first staged in 2022 - has been a hit with music fans, with stars such as Bananarama, Go West, Jason Donovan, Peter Andre and M-People’s Heather Small taking the stage in previous years.
Here are a few pictures of the performers in action...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.