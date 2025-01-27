35 amazing places in Lancashire for unforgettable family day trips in 2025

Whether you are heading to the iconic Pleasure Beach Resort or exploring the historic Lancaster Castle, there are plenty of exciting places to visit with the family this year.
1. Pleasure Beach Resort
Whether it’s heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. | Pleasure Beach Resort
2. Pendle Hill
Nelson, BB9 6LG | Most famous for its links to the now notorious witch trials of 1612, Pendle Hill and its surrounding towns and villages are a truly bewitching area of Lancashire. | Charles Rawding
3. Blackpool Tower
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. | Mark Ashmore Photo: Mark Ashmore
4. Rivington Pike
Rivington Pike is one of the north of England's best viewpoints. The historic tower is reputed to date as far back as far as 1138 and boasts breath-taking views of Rivington and beyond. | Contributed
