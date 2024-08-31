Approximately 80,000 people were expected to attend the free event on Friday to see singer Spice Girl Mel B turn on the famous lights.

The free switch-on ceremony took place on the Tower Festival Headland and included a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Ella Henderson.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt also gave amazing performances ahead of the switch-on ceremony.

Here are 33 spectacular photos from the event:

