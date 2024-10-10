33 delightful pictures as children across Blackpool and the Fylde coast start primary school for first time

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 18:33 BST

The first day of school is a special occasion - for both parents and our little ones!

To mark the momentous occasion, we asked primary schools across Blackpool and the Fylde coast to send us their photos.

Check out our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

1. New primary school starters at Ansdell Primary School

Contributed

Photo Sales

2. New primary school starters at Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School

Contributed

Photo Sales

3. New primary school starters at Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School

Contributed

Photo Sales

4. New primary school starters at Boundary Primary School Holly

Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldePrimary schoolSchoolsLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice