33 River Island stores to shut - are any Lancashire stores on the list?

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Clothing chain River Island is set to close a whopping 33 of its UK stores to prevent the brand from collapsing.

The fashion giant has been battling falling sales, mounting debts, and the relentless rise of fast fashion competitors, and store closures will hit high streets across the UK, leaving hundreds of jobs at risk.

Lancashire is home to five River Island stores - Preston Deepdale, Unit G2 Deepdale Retail Park, Preston Fishergate, St Georges Shopping Centre, Blackburn, 18-20 Springhill, Burnley, 17 Market Square and Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool.

No Lancashire stores are earmarked for closure yet. placeholder image
No Lancashire stores are earmarked for closure yet. | Google

Are any in Lancashire closing?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s good news for Lancastrians as none of the stores are on the list so far.

Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

The full list of stores at risk of closure have been revealed as:

  • Aylesbury.
  • Bangor, Bloomfield.
  • Barnstaple.
  • Beckton.
  • Brighton.
  • Burton-upon-Trent.
  • Cumbernauld.
  • Didcot.
  • Edinburgh, Princes Street.
  • Falkirk.
  • Gloucester.
  • Great Yarmouth.
  • Grimsby.
  • Hanley.
  • Hartlepool.
  • Hereford.
  • Kilmarnock.
  • Kirkcaldy.
  • Leeds, Birstall Park.
  • Lisburn.
  • Northwich.
  • Norwich.
  • Oxford.
  • Perth.
  • Poole.
  • Rochdale.
  • St Helens.
  • Stockton-on-Tees.
  • Surrey Quays.
  • Sutton Coldfield.
  • Taunton.
  • Workington.
  • Wrexham.

If River Island disappears, it would mark the end of an era for many shoppers who have turned to the chain for affordable fashion for decades.

Related topics:LancashireClothesRiver Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice