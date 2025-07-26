Clothing chain River Island is set to close a whopping 33 of its UK stores to prevent the brand from collapsing.

The fashion giant has been battling falling sales, mounting debts, and the relentless rise of fast fashion competitors, and store closures will hit high streets across the UK, leaving hundreds of jobs at risk.

Lancashire is home to five River Island stores - Preston Deepdale, Unit G2 Deepdale Retail Park, Preston Fishergate, St Georges Shopping Centre, Blackburn, 18-20 Springhill, Burnley, 17 Market Square and Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool.

No Lancashire stores are earmarked for closure yet. | Google

Are any in Lancashire closing?

It’s good news for Lancastrians as none of the stores are on the list so far.

The full list of stores at risk of closure have been revealed as:

Aylesbury.

Bangor, Bloomfield.

Barnstaple.

Beckton.

Brighton.

Burton-upon-Trent.

Cumbernauld.

Didcot.

Edinburgh, Princes Street.

Falkirk.

Gloucester.

Great Yarmouth.

Grimsby.

Hanley.

Hartlepool.

Hereford.

Kilmarnock.

Kirkcaldy.

Leeds, Birstall Park.

Lisburn.

Northwich.

Norwich.

Oxford.

Perth.

Poole.

Rochdale.

St Helens.

Stockton-on-Tees.

Surrey Quays.

Sutton Coldfield.

Taunton.

Workington.

Wrexham.

If River Island disappears, it would mark the end of an era for many shoppers who have turned to the chain for affordable fashion for decades.