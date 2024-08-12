33 photos of the iconic Red Arrows and Typhoon planes flying in the Blackpool Air Show 2024

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 16:07 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 16:08 GMT

Blackpool Air Show may have ended but take a look at this new gallery featuring even more incredible photos from the arial display.

The Red Arrows, and other arial favourites, returned for day two of the Blackpool Air Show on Sunday, August 11.

The Promenade was once again full to capacity the sun was shining and everyone was enjoying the amazing display.

The Air Show began with the Battle of Britain Memorial flight, with the Aero Super Batics Wing walkers wowed the crowds with death defying feats before the Red Arrows closed the show.

Here are 33 more amazing pictures from day 2 of the Blackpool Air Show.

33 more pictures from the second ay

1. The 2024 Blackpool Airshow

33 more pictures from the second ay | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Red Arrows fly over the Blackpool Tower

2. Blackpool Airshow day 2

Red Arrows fly over the Blackpool Tower | National World/Daniel Martino Photo: National World/Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
A Red Arrow was on display back on the ground for visitors

3. Red Arrow Ground Display

A Red Arrow was on display back on the ground for visitors | Russell Wood Photography

Photo Sales
The Red Arrows draw out a 60th anniversary message

4. Red Arrows 60 Anniversary

The Red Arrows draw out a 60th anniversary message | Russell Wood Photography Photo: Russell Wood Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Red ArrowsBlackpoolBlackpool Promenade
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice