31 reasons why Lancashire is the best place to live in the UK

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 14:44 BST

There are plenty of reasons why Lancashire is the best place to live in the UK!

From family days out in Blackpool to peaceful walks in the beautiful Lancashire countryside, the county offers something for everyone.

We asked residents why Lancashire is the best place to live in the UK.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Whether it’s heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. Dare to ride ICON, reach epic heights on the Big One, and high-five your favourites at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land.

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Whether it’s heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. Dare to ride ICON, reach epic heights on the Big One, and high-five your favourites at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land. | submit

Photo Sales
Chorley Theatre first opened on 3rd September 1910 as the Empire Electric Picture Palace, making it one of the oldest still-operating purpose-built cinemas in the world. It is now a thriving multi-arts venue with plays, comedy, family shows, music and more alongside regular film and event cinema screenings.

2. Chorley Theatre

Chorley Theatre first opened on 3rd September 1910 as the Empire Electric Picture Palace, making it one of the oldest still-operating purpose-built cinemas in the world. It is now a thriving multi-arts venue with plays, comedy, family shows, music and more alongside regular film and event cinema screenings. | Google

Photo Sales
Lytham Festival is a spectacular live music event which now attracts around 100,000 people each summer. Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all headline next year's festival.

3. Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival is a spectacular live music event which now attracts around 100,000 people each summer. Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and Texas will all headline next year's festival. | Contributed

Photo Sales
The Lancashire countryside is world-famous, from the rolling hills of the Trough of Bowland to the sprawling vistas of Morecambe Bay, we have it all.

4. The gorgeous countryside

The Lancashire countryside is world-famous, from the rolling hills of the Trough of Bowland to the sprawling vistas of Morecambe Bay, we have it all. | Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireResidents