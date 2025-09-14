31 Preston and Blackpool businesses hit with 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings - see who's listed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

31 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have been awarded 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's crucial to ensure that the café, restaurant or takeaway you visit upholds high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

This is where the FSA’s food hygiene ratings come in, providing valuable information on how well local businesses maintain sanitary conditions and safeguard their premises.

The FSA rates food establishments on a scale of 0 to 5, taking into account hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and the management of food safety.

31 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings. See the list below:

Rated 0 on May 28, 2025.

1. International Food Store, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5DY

Rated 0 on May 28, 2025. | Google

Rated 0 on April 24, 2025.

2. Lytham Local, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ

Rated 0 on April 24, 2025. | Google

Rated 0 on July 11, 2024.

3. Hawkes Hotel, Station Road, Blackpool, FY4 1BE

Rated 0 on July 11, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on March 27, 2025.

4. The Golden Sea, Harrowside, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1QH

Rated 1 on March 27, 2025. | Google

