31 of the best takeaways in Lancashire to try this weekend if you've run out of Christmas leftovers

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:35 GMT

Let’s face it – who doesn’t love a takeaway as a treat on the weekend?

If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.

From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 31 of the best takeaways in the county coast to help you decide.

All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.

Take a look at our list below:

1. Chamo Street Food, Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT

Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT | 4.9 out of 5 (240 Google reviews) | "Super friendly restaurant, delicious food at a reasonable price." | Contributed Photo: Contributed

2. Stefani's Pizzeria

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (739 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers." | Google

3. Yorkshire Fisheries

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,081 Google reviews | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google

4. House Of Baiklyn

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XA | 4.7 out of 5 (430 Google reviews) | "Very nice restaurant, food is amazing." Photo: Google

