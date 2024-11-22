We asked our readers to reveal their favourite hairdressers in Lancashire and the response was overwhelming.
In no particular order, here are 31 of their recommendations:
1. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon
St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (200 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google
2. Bespoke Barber
Market Place, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JD | 4.9 out of 5 (203 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable atmosphere with a very cool vibe." | Google
3. Legends of Lytham Barber's
Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price." | Google
4. The Original Barber Shop
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff." | Google Photo: Google
