31 must-try takeaways in Lancashire for the perfect weekend treat

If you’re in the mood for something quick, tasty and satisfying, you’ve come to the right place.

From classic fish and chips to indulgent pizzas and spicy curries, we’ve rounded up 25 on the best takeaways in the county.

Each one boasts a rating of 4.5 stars or above on Google, so you’re in for a real treat.

Check out our gallery below:

Chamo Street Food, Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT | 4.9 out of 5 (240 Google reviews) | "Super friendly restaurant, delicious food at a reasonable price."

Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (739 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers."

Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,081 Google reviews | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

House Of Baiklyn New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5XA | 4.7 out of 5 (430 Google reviews) | "Very nice restaurant, food is amazing."