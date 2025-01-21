31 must-try spots for a classic cooked breakfast in Lancashire to kick-start your day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 18:15 GMT

If there’s one thing the English do well, it’s a fried breakfast.

We asked our readers to share their favourite places for the best cooked breakfasts in Lancashire, and the results are in.

From trendy cafes to beloved greasy spoons, these spots are sure to serve up the kind of hearty breakfast that’ll get your day off to the right start.

Here are 31 breakfast venues you should try in 2025:

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (565 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast I've had in Blackpool and great service too!"

1. Compass Café Bar

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.7 out of 5 (285 Google reviews) | "The best full English breakfast, great service and top quality food."

2. Bread & Butter

The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,607 Google reviews) | "Great freshly cooked meal, quick service, good portions sizes, affordable."

3. Ferry Café

Warner Street, Accrington, BB5 1HN | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Huge selection of various breakfast dishes to choose from."

4. 2 Sisters Cafe & Bistro

