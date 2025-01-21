31 must-try spots for a classic cooked breakfast in Lancashire to kick-start your day

We asked our readers to share their favourite places for the best cooked breakfasts in Lancashire, and the results are in.

From trendy cafes to beloved greasy spoons, these spots are sure to serve up the kind of hearty breakfast that’ll get your day off to the right start.

Here are 31 breakfast venues you should try in 2025:

1 . Compass Café Bar Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.8 out of 5 (565 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast I've had in Blackpool and great service too!" | Google Photo Sales

2 . Bread & Butter Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.7 out of 5 (285 Google reviews) | "The best full English breakfast, great service and top quality food." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Ferry Café The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,607 Google reviews) | "Great freshly cooked meal, quick service, good portions sizes, affordable." | Google Photo Sales

4 . 2 Sisters Cafe & Bistro Warner Street, Accrington, BB5 1HN | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Huge selection of various breakfast dishes to choose from." | Google Photo Sales