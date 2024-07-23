Youngsters across the Fylde coast have been gearing up for the summer holidays and the start of their high school years.
Check out our are 31 amazing class photos commemorating their secial leap to high school.
We hope these pupils will be able to look back on these photos in the future with fond memories.
1. Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham
Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham | St Peters Catholic Catholic Primary SchoolPhoto: St Peters Catholic Catholic Primary School
2. School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery
School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery | Marton Primary Academy & NurseryPhoto: Marton Primary Academy & Nursery
3. School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary
School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary | Singleton C of E PrimaryPhoto: Singleton C of E Primary
4. School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's
School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's | School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda'sPhoto: Carleton St Hilda's
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.