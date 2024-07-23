31 fantastic pictures of Year 6 primary school leavers from Blackpool, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham & St Annes

By Luke Patrick
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:19 BST

Year six pupils from across the Fylde coast have been celebrating their last day at primary school.

Youngsters across the Fylde coast have been gearing up for the summer holidays and the start of their high school years.

Check out our are 31 amazing class photos commemorating their secial leap to high school.

We hope these pupils will be able to look back on these photos in the future with fond memories.

Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham

1. Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham

Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham | St Peters Catholic Catholic Primary SchoolPhoto: St Peters Catholic Catholic Primary School

School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery

2. School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery

School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery | Marton Primary Academy & NurseryPhoto: Marton Primary Academy & Nursery

School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary

3. School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary

School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary | Singleton C of E PrimaryPhoto: Singleton C of E Primary

School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's

4. School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's

School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's | School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda'sPhoto: Carleton St Hilda's

