From rustic inns to countryside favourites, these 31 Lancashire pubs promise warmth, character and that unmistakable fireside glow.
As the nights draw in, here’s our pick of the county’s cosiest spots to eat, drink and escape the chill:
1. The Twelve Tellers
Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BQ | 4 out of 5 (3,940 Google reviews) | "Nice large premises, with real fire and decent selection of ales and food." | Google
2. The White Swan
Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 out of 5 (621 Google reviews) | "The food was super tasty and good selection of drinks and dessert wine!" | Google
3. Lord Nelson
Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn, BB6 8DU | 4.6 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | "Lovely fire and perfect pub." | Google
4. The Freemasons at Wiswell
Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe, BB7 9DF | 4.7 out of 5 (684 Google reviews) | "Can only imagine how lovely it would be with the roaring fire on a snowy winter's day." | Google