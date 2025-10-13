31 cosy Lancashire pubs with real fires and traditional charm to warm your autumn evenings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:10 BST

There’s nothing better than settling into a snug corner with a pint as the fire crackles and the autumn breeze rolls in.

From rustic inns to countryside favourites, these 31 Lancashire pubs promise warmth, character and that unmistakable fireside glow.

As the nights draw in, here’s our pick of the county’s cosiest spots to eat, drink and escape the chill:

Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BQ | 4 out of 5 (3,940 Google reviews) | "Nice large premises, with real fire and decent selection of ales and food."

1. The Twelve Tellers

Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BQ | 4 out of 5 (3,940 Google reviews) | "Nice large premises, with real fire and decent selection of ales and food." | Google

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 out of 5 (621 Google reviews) | "The food was super tasty and good selection of drinks and dessert wine!"

2. The White Swan

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 out of 5 (621 Google reviews) | "The food was super tasty and good selection of drinks and dessert wine!" | Google

Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn, BB6 8DU | 4.6 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | "Lovely fire and perfect pub."

3. Lord Nelson

Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn, BB6 8DU | 4.6 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | "Lovely fire and perfect pub." | Google

Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe, BB7 9DF | 4.7 out of 5 (684 Google reviews) | "Can only imagine how lovely it would be with the roaring fire on a snowy winter's day."

4. The Freemasons at Wiswell

Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe, BB7 9DF | 4.7 out of 5 (684 Google reviews) | "Can only imagine how lovely it would be with the roaring fire on a snowy winter's day." | Google

