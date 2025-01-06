29 of the best nail salons in Lancashire for a January pick-me-up

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:10 GMT

Beat the January blues with a little self-care!

We've rounded up 29 of the best nail salons in Lancashire, offering everything from luxurious manicures to creative nail art.

Whether you're looking to pamper yourself or freshen up your look for the new year, these top-rated salons are the perfect places to unwind and indulge.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (39 Google reviews) | "Brilliant nail salon! Always really professional and super helpful with advice."

1. The Nails Place

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (39 Google reviews) | "Brilliant nail salon! Always really professional and super helpful with advice." | Google

Photo Sales
Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH | 4.8 out of 5 (153 Google reviews) | "Really good service and friendly staff, would highly recommend."

2. M1 NAILS Preston

Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH | 4.8 out of 5 (153 Google reviews) | "Really good service and friendly staff, would highly recommend." | Google

Photo Sales
Beech Drive, Thornton, FY5 4GN | 96% recommend (14 Facebook reviews) | "Lucie is a very experienced, highly creative technician."

3. Nails & Brows by Lucie

Beech Drive, Thornton, FY5 4GN | 96% recommend (14 Facebook reviews) | "Lucie is a very experienced, highly creative technician." | Nails & Brows by Lucie

Photo Sales
Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2DU | 5 out of 5 (28 Google reviews) | "I will not get my nails done anywhere else."

4. Beauty and Grace

Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2DU | 5 out of 5 (28 Google reviews) | "I will not get my nails done anywhere else." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice