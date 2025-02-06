29 movies and TV shows you might not know were filmed in Lancashire - from Peaky Blinders to Star Wars: Andor

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 19:50 BST

Lancashire has become a popular filming location for directors seeking the perfect backdrop.

Its stunning landscapes, rich industrial history and iconic landmarks make it ideal for filming.

The region has hosted numerous acclaimed television and film productions over the years.

From the futuristic settings of Star Wars: Andor in Cleveleys to the eerie beauty of Morecambe Bay, the county offers diverse scenery for filmmakers.

Here are a few standout productions that you might not know were filmed in Lancashire:

Star Wars: Andor (Disney): The intergalactic action, filmed on Cleveleys beach in May 2021, includes scenes filmed at Café Cove and even a special guest appearance by Mary’s Shell. The show stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One.

1. Star Wars: Andor

Peaky Blinders (BBC): One of the most successful British TV shows of all time, Peaky Blinders has seen its cameras head to numerous Lancastrian locations over the years, including Lee Quarry in Bacup, Beacon Fell in the Forest of Bowland, and at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster.

2. Peaky Blinders

The King's Speech (2010): This historical drama sees Colin Firth as the future King George VI grappling with a stammer by working with vocal coach Lionel Logue played by Geoffrey Rush, with some scenes shot at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley.

3. The King's Speech (2010)

The Bay (ITV): Famously filmed and set in our very own Morecambe, screenwriter Daragh Carville elected to base the hugely successful ITV drama in the area because of its five-mile stretch of sandy beach with a long promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and hotels as well as the area's rich history. Plus, he grew up in the town, too.

4. The Bay

