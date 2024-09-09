Offering people the chance to get involved a parade up and down Blackpool seafront whilst dressed as a wide range of weird and wonderful characters, the Great Inflatables Walk often sees dinosaurs, mythical creatures, and unicorns traipsing along the coast.
Trampling from the Pleasure Beach to Blackpool Tower, participants had a wonderful time - here are some of our best pictures from the event...
1. Over 70 inflatables walk along Blackpool Promenade to raise money for the Bone Cancer Trust, led by unicorn Jen Bellamy, who was diagnosed with primary bone cancer this year.
National World Resell
2. Over 70 inflatables walk along Blackpool Promenade to raise money for the Bone Cancer Trust, led by unicorn Jen Bellamy, who was diagnosed with primary bone cancer this year.
National World Resell
3. Over 70 inflatables walk along Blackpool Promenade to raise money for the Bone Cancer Trust, led by unicorn Jen Bellamy, who was diagnosed with primary bone cancer this year.
National World Resell
4. Over 70 inflatables walk along Blackpool Promenade to raise money for the Bone Cancer Trust, led by unicorn Jen Bellamy, who was diagnosed with primary bone cancer this year.
National World Resell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.