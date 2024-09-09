28 hilarious pictures of koalas, dinosaurs, flamingos, and aliens in Blackpool for the Great Inflatables Walk

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 18:24 BST

Blackpool seafront hosted the famous Great Inflatables Walk on Saturday, with blow-up characters of all shapes and sizes taking part in the fundraising walk.

Offering people the chance to get involved a parade up and down Blackpool seafront whilst dressed as a wide range of weird and wonderful characters, the Great Inflatables Walk often sees dinosaurs, mythical creatures, and unicorns traipsing along the coast.

Trampling from the Pleasure Beach to Blackpool Tower, participants had a wonderful time - here are some of our best pictures from the event...

1. Over 70 inflatables walk along Blackpool Promenade to raise money for the Bone Cancer Trust, led by unicorn Jen Bellamy, who was diagnosed with primary bone cancer this year.

