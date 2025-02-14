The event, supported by Destination Sponsor VisitBlackpool, was hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Mike Stevens at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Tuesday.

Organized by Marketing Lancashire and the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), this year’s awards showcased the vibrant tourism industry across 27 categories, including a new addition, the Taste Lancashire Producer Awards.

Headline Sponsor BOOTHS and category sponsor Blackpool & The Fylde College also supported the event.

From Large Attraction to Small Attraction, Visitor Experience to Accessible & Inclusive Tourism, the awards recognised excellence in every corner of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality landscape.

In addition to the standard categories, two special awards were presented. The Unsung Hero Award honoured an individual or group who made a significant impact on the visitor experience, while the Hospitality and Tourism Student Award, sponsored by the University of Central Lancashire, celebrated an outstanding student beginning their career in the industry.

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnerships Director of Marketing Lancashire, said: “We are one of the most visited counties in England and I want us to stay that way.

“Lancashire has always been a great destination for domestic visitors, but we can’t rest on our laurels.

“We want people to think that Lancashire is the place to go today, and when they get here we want them to have such a fabulous time, that they come here again and again.”

She added: “At Marketing Lancashire we’re passionate about positioning Lancashire as a top visitor destination that truly rivals our neighbouring counties.

“Our vision is to continue to transform people’s perceptions of Lancashire and in turn grow the visitor economy back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Of course it is businesses like yours, the crème de la crème of Lancashire, that enable us to do this by continuing to provide exceptional and distinctive experiences for your guests.

“We look forward to working with you again over the coming year, and to seeing our sector continue to thrive.”

Take a look at the winners below: