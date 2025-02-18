27 of the best bakeries in Lancashire to celebrate Real Bread Week 2025

Real Bread Week, running from February 15 to 23, celebrates authentic, additive-free bread and the artisans who bake it.

The week highlights the joy of homemade bread and encourages people to try baking and enjoy real bread.

To mark the occasion, we've compiled a list of the best bakeries in the county, offering everything from fresh bread and cakes to pastries and pies.

Check out our top picks below:

1 . Phil's Bakery Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches."

2 . Rosebuds Farm Bakery Brick Kiln Lane, Rufford, Ormskirk, L40 1SY | 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) | "Absolutely gorgeous homemade pies, pastries and cakes."

3 . Family Bakery Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (143 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices."

4 . Gornall's Bakery New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (211 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff."