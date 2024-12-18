27 of the best bakeries in Lancashire for a delicious festive treat this Christmas

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:22 BST

Whether you have a favourite bakery or are on the hunt for a hidden gem, these are the top spots to check out in Lancashire.

There's nothing quite like discovering the perfect place for your morning croissant or a freshly baked loaf of bread.

With Christmas just around the corner, now’s the ideal time to indulge in a delicious treat.

We asked our readers to share their top bakery recommendations across the county.

Listed in no particular order, here are 27 of their favourite spots:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches."

1. Phil's Bakery

Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Brick Kiln Lane, Rufford, Ormskirk, L40 1SY | 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) | "Absolutely gorgeous homemade pies, pastries and cakes."

2. Rosebuds Farm Bakery

Brick Kiln Lane, Rufford, Ormskirk, L40 1SY | 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) | "Absolutely gorgeous homemade pies, pastries and cakes." | Rosebuds Farm Bakery Photo: Rosebuds Farm Bakery

Photo Sales
Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (143 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices."

3. Family Bakery

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (143 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (211 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff."

4. Gornall's Bakery

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (211 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolPrestonFood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice