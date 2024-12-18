There's nothing quite like discovering the perfect place for your morning croissant or a freshly baked loaf of bread.

With Christmas just around the corner, now’s the ideal time to indulge in a delicious treat.

We asked our readers to share their top bakery recommendations across the county.

Listed in no particular order, here are 27 of their favourite spots:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

1 . Phil's Bakery Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Rosebuds Farm Bakery Brick Kiln Lane, Rufford, Ormskirk, L40 1SY | 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) | "Absolutely gorgeous homemade pies, pastries and cakes." | Rosebuds Farm Bakery Photo: Rosebuds Farm Bakery Photo Sales

3 . Family Bakery Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (143 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Gornall's Bakery New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (211 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales