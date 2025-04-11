27 Lancashire businesses rated by food hygiene inspectors for cleanliness - three eateries fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:24 BST

27 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 27 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 5 on March 19.

1. Harry Ramsden's, The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ

Rated 5 on March 19. | Google

Rated 5 on March 18.

2. Tea Amantes, Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PW

Rated 5 on March 18. | Google

Rated 5 on March 17.

3. Burger King, Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, FY1 4HU

Rated 5 on March 17. | Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Rated 5 on March 17.

4. Marks & Spencer, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

Rated 5 on March 17. | Google

