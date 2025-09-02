27 brilliant pictures as children across Lancashire head back to school for 2025

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:48 BST

Pupils and teachers across Lancashire returned to the classroom this week for the start of the new school year.

For some youngsters, it was their very first day at school, while others took the exciting step up to high school.

To celebrate the occasion, we invited you to share photos of your children looking smart and ready in their new school uniforms - and you didn’t disappoint!

Thank you to everyone who sent in their pictures.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of 27 wonderful photos, chosen at random, to mark this special milestone:

Harrison starting Year 3.

1. Back to school 2025

Harrison starting Year 3. | Aimie Louise Casey

Arthur going into Year 1.

2. Back to school 2025

Arthur going into Year 1. | Becca Greenhalgh

Sienna and Darcey starting Years 1 and Year 2.

3. Back to school 2025

Sienna and Darcey starting Years 1 and Year 2. | Britney Lofthouse

Kylan starting Year 7.

4. Back to school 2025

Kylan starting Year 7. | Carla Rourke

