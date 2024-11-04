27 breathtaking photos from the first ever Diwali Lights Switch-on event in Blackpool

History was made on Saturday as the community came together for the first-ever Diwali lights switch-on on Blackpool promenade.

The event drew hundreds of residents from diverse backgrounds, united in the spirit of celebration as they lit a large Diya, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. Followed by Diwali Dhamaka party at the Winter Gardens.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated by millions around the world. It signifies the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, representing hope, joy, and renewal. Families gather to celebrate with prayers, feasts, and the lighting of lamps and candles, which illuminate homes and hearts.

The Fylde coast Hindu Society extends sincere thanks to Blackpool Council and Blackpool Illuminations for their invaluable support in making this event possible.

Chirag Khajuria, Chair of the Fylde coast Hindu Society, said: "We were thrilled to see so many local residents and tourists come together to celebrate Diwali. By lighting this Diya, we hope to eliminate darkness within and around us, encouraging a spirit of unity. We look forward to returning next year with even bigger and better celebrations for all the residents of Blackpool."

The Fylde coast Hindu Society is dedicated to creating inclusive events that celebrate diversity within the community.

Enjoy 27 incredible photos from the Diwali Lights Switch-on event:

People gather in Blackpool for the Diwali Lights Switch-On event

Crowds gather for the Diwali Celebrations in Blackpool

Happy Diwali spelled out in lights under the Union Jack and Indian Flags.