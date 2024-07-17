26 great events and attractions to go to in Lancashire over the summer

When the schools break up, with those long days of summer ahead, we all go in search of things to see and do with family, friends and the special people who share our love of festivals, feasts and having fun.

Whether it’s fresh-air and outdoor activities, to keep everyone healthy and happy, or visiting that location, attraction or place to eat that’s been on your Lancashire bucket-list for ages – now’s the time to do it.

Lancashire has some of the country’s best loved attractions, award-winning accommodation and hospitality; in landscapes and coastal resorts that are made for unforgettable days out and holidays.

There’s no time for twiddling your thumbs or any need to agonise over ways to keep everyone entertained, especially with Visit Lancashire’s 80 page Summer Guide packed full of ideas and itineraries, that you can read or download on the county’s official tourism website VisitLancashire.com Here are some great places to go.

Summer is fun time in Lancashire - and here are some great things to do and see in the weeks ahead

Fleetwood Festival of Transport July 21: Fleetwood Festival of Transport, known locally as Tram Sunday, is one of the North's biggest transport festivals. There is a host of live music acts taking to the stage on Ash Street, vintage cars and heritage trams running down the tram network between Blackpool and Fleetwood, commercial vehicles, film favourites and much more. Prices: free entry. https://www.facebook.com/fleetwoodtransport

Colne Grand Prix July 23 Cole Grand Prix: Part of the British Cycling Elite National Circuit Series, Colne Grand Prix is a highlight of the racing calendar. The race takes place on a closed road 800m circuit around the town's one way system, and attracts top riders from all over the country. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, and brand new for the year is the addition of an Elite Women's Race, Prices: free entry https://colnetowncouncil.org.uk/calendar-2/colne-grand-prix

The Samlesbury Skirmish,Samlesbury Hall July 28 The Samlesbury Skirmish,Samlesbury Hall: Ever wondered what it was like in the 1500s? Head along to the Samlesbury Skirmish to relive the past and enjoy indoor and outdoor displays of life in the era. With reenactments, guns and archery, an authentic camp and a 1500s food display, you can enjoy a history filled day out this summer! Prices: free https://samlesburyhall.co.uk/event/samlesbury-skirmish/