Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 2,500 people have united against cancer by taking part in the Race for Life and Pretty Muddy charity runs over the weekend.

At a bumper day of fundraising activities from the 3k and the 10k to the Pretty Muddy Kids event, more than £127,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK. With more sponsorship still due to be collected, those vital funds will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West, so Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, is an inspirational fundraising date in the calendar, with the 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, and Pretty Muddy Kids events raising millions of pounds every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Preston,” said Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North West, Jemma Humphreys. “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.

“We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK,” said Jemma. “Life-saving research already helps people living with cancer every single day. It’s thanks to our supporters who fundraise that we can go further to discover new ways to beat the disease and create a future where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

READ MORE: 31 pictures of runners and supporters at the charity Race for Life for Cancer Research UK

“It was a fantastic day at Race for Life Preston, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”

To enter an upcoming event in Lancashire visit raceforlife.org

Blackburn Wednesday June 12: Witton Park; 3k, 5k and 10k – 7pm.