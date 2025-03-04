25 venues signed up to Blackpool's first ever Restaurant Week

Blackpool is staging its first ever Restaurant Week this month, with some great deals for diners.

The week-long celebration of the town’s food and drink scene will feature exclusive discounts, 2-for-1 deals, tasting menus and cooking demonstration.

The initiative is led by Blackpool Town Centre and Tourism BIDs and is aimed at helping to boost visitor economy and maintain the town’s status as an all-year-round seaside destination.

This new initiative runs from Thursday March 27, to Thursday April 3 and here we reveal some of the vaneues across the town who have signed up.

For updates and more information, visit www.blackpoolrestaurantweek.co.uk.

