Here are 25 unique and quirky places to discover with your date this Valentine's Day:
1. Billy Bob’s Myerscough
Billy Bob's Myerscough

North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,929 Google reviews) | "Has to be seen. It's a huge place with great food and staff, loads of parking and a big menu."
2. Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary
Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary

Chain House Lane, Preston, PR4 4LB | 4.8 out of 5 (859 Google reviews) | "Nice place for families with children, good stuff and great atmosphere."
3. The Regent
The Regent

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | "Vintage, antique, trinket, book heaven! What a lovely place, loved every minute of being here."
4. The British Commercial Vehicle Museum
The British Commercial Vehicle Museum

King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (987 Google reviews) | "Huge place and range of vehicles, all in immaculate condition."