25 stunning photos as hundreds gather in Preston's Avenham Park for 'The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:54 BST

A sea of red dresses and flowing wigs filled Preston’s Avenham Park on Sunday as hundreds came together to celebrate Kate Bush’s iconic hit ‘Wuthering Heights’.

‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ is a whimsical, dance-filled tribute inspired by the 1978 music video, inviting participants to channel their inner Cathy and fling themselves about with wild abandon.

Organised by local fans Helen Frost and Lou Hoole, the event first launched in 2023 and has been growing ever since.

Now in its third year, the 2025 gathering drew another brilliant crowd, raising money for Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service.

Scroll down to see 25 of our favourite moments from this unforgettable day in the park:

Related topics:ParticipantsPrestonLancashire
