‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ is a whimsical, dance-filled tribute inspired by the 1978 music video, inviting participants to channel their inner Cathy and fling themselves about with wild abandon.

Organised by local fans Helen Frost and Lou Hoole, the event first launched in 2023 and has been growing ever since.

Now in its third year, the 2025 gathering drew another brilliant crowd, raising money for Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service.

Scroll down to see 25 of our favourite moments from this unforgettable day in the park:

