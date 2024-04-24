25 stunning images of the county taken by Lancashire Post Camera Club members

Lancashire has some wonderful scenery if you know where to look.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:39 BST

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful county.

Lancashire has some truly breathtaking views, from forests and streams to winding country roads, soaring hillsides and fabulous architecture.

Thanks to members of our Lancashire Post Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.

Here are 25 beautiful images taken by our members:

*Click HERE if you would like to join the Lancashire Post Camera Club

1. Darwen Tower

1. Darwen Tower

Brian Taylor took this picture during a Sunday morning visit to Darwen Tower. Photo: Brian Taylor

2. Gosling at Fairhaven Lake

2. Gosling at Fairhaven Lake

A delightful picture of a gosling at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: SCM Photography

3. Heron at Haslam Park

3. Heron at Haslam Park

Adam Kean caught this great picture of a heron relaxing on a branch in Haslam Park in Preston. Photo: Adam Kean

4. Granny's Bay

4. Granny's Bay

Cathie Carr took this picture at Granny's Bay - popular bit of seafront and beach near Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Cathie Carr

