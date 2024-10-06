Yesterday marked day three of the ever popular World Firework Championships and it was the turn of Team USA to impress.
Hundreds gathered outside to watch the stunning displays, which were set to music, take place once again over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.
Last night’s display was staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA and they sure did a fantastic job.
Below are a selection of photos from the night taken by a range of fabulous photographers:
