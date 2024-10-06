Yesterday marked day three of the ever popular World Firework Championships and it was the turn of Team USA to impress.

Hundreds gathered outside to watch the stunning displays, which were set to music, take place once again over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower.

Last night’s display was staged by Great Lakes Fireworks from Michigan in the USA and they sure did a fantastic job.

Below are a selection of photos from the night taken by a range of fabulous photographers:

1 . World Firework Championships 1 Take a look at 25 pictures from the final day of the World Firework Championships which took place in Blackpool | Lee Mansfield Photo Sales

2 . World Firework Championships 2 The final day was the turn of the USA fireworks team | Lee Mansfield Photo Sales

3 . World Fireworks Championship 3 A spectacular scene | Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4 . World Fireworks Championships 4 Another scene full of colour | Dave Nelson Photo Sales