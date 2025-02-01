Dublin-born singer Nolan died on January 15 at the age of 65 in the resort’s hospital, surrounded by her family.

The singer was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with double pneumonia earlier this month, before going into a coma, according to her manager Dermot McNamara.

Her pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church today to applause from members of the public who had lined the streets.

These were the scenes:

Nolan had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral was held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades.

Coleen Nolan arriving at St Paul's Church for the funeral of Linda Nolan.

Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, also attended. Before the service, Dawson said of Linda: "She touched so many hearts and she's just fabulous."