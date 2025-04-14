The exclusive event at Beach House welcomed a glittering guestlist of local celebrities, media personalities, local councillors and even a Member of Parliament.
Find the full gallery below:
1. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool
Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield sampling the new menu. | Contributed
2. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool
The exclusive event at Beach House Blackpool on April 9 welcomed a glittering guestlist of local celebrities, media personalities, local councillors and even an MP. | Contributed
3. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool
Guests were treated to some tasty and tantalising new dishes including montaditos, rustic breads of wild mushrooms and hummus, plantain cakes with pineapple infused king prawns, a selection of pizzas and more. | Contributed
4. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool
Executive Chef Diego Martinez with owners Cheryl and Hagop Tchobanian. | Contributed
