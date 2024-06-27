5k race 20195k race 2019
5k race 2019 | NW

25 photos of Lostock Hall Carnival from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 15:22 BST

It’s Lostock Hall Carnival this weekend.

There’s a 5k run, wacky races, a procession, fun fair, dog show and more all from 11.30am on Saturday.

We’ve delved through our acrchives for pictures from the event over the years.

See if you recognise anyone...

Moss Lane Pre School - 2019

1. Moss Lane Pre School - 2019

Moss Lane Pre School - 2019 | NWPhoto: NW

Photo Sales
Bethany Hamilton was Lostock Hall Carnival Queen 2010, she is pictured with her retinue

2. Bethany Hamilton was Lostock Hall Carnival Queen 2010, she is pictured with her retinue

Bethany Hamilton was Lostock Hall Carnival Queen 2010, she is pictured with her retinue | NW

Photo Sales
Pram Race 2004

3. Pram Race 2004

Pram Race 2004 | NW

Photo Sales
A Spanish flavour in 2018

4. A Spanish flavour in 2018

A Spanish flavour in 2018 | NWPhoto: NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:South RibbleLancashirePrestonCommunityRacingTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.