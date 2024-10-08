2 . Carleton Cemetery & Crematorium | Stocks Lane, Blackpool, FY6 7QS

There are a number of very well known people who are buried in Carleton Cemetery including former Coronation Street actress Violet Carson, band player Reginald Dixon, comedian Jimmy Clitheroe and more, but the most famous residents of this final resting place are actually the ghosts. One of the most frequently reported apparitions is a female entity that is seen close to the cemetery gates. Some have suggested that she is the spirit of a widow who was beaten to death. | Google