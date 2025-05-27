From timeless traditions to modern twists, these top-rated spots offer everything from freshly baked scones and delicate sandwiches to rich desserts and endless cups of tea.

Whether you’re planning a cosy catch-up with friends or a special outing with family, there’s something here for every taste and occasion.

Explore our gallery below and find your next go-to afternoon tea destination in Lancashire this year:

The Imperial Hotel Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious." | Google

BonBons Coffee Bar Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ | 4.8 out of 5 (389 Google reviews) | "Visited here for a afternoon tea. Amazing food and service." | Google

Mazzei Café Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting." | Contributed

Four One Two Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HX | 4.9 out of 5 (124 Google reviews) | "Exceptionally good cakes, tea and coffee at this small independent café." | Google